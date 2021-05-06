Re-inventory on Terre Haute trees happening now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Terre Haute was granted funding to carry out a tree re-inventory.

Great Lakes Urban Forestry Management (GLUFM) started collecting data about trees in Terre Haute today. The last time this was done was back in 2010.

Officials with the forestry management will start in the southern portion of the city. The data collected will help the city identify trees that may need care in the future.

News 10 spoke with Jon Carlson, the Tree Risk Management Consultant with GLUFM, who says this is a very great step Terre Haute is taking.

"They know what they have to manage. how many trees they have, what size they are, what kind of maintenance issues they have, and the inventory provides a detailed list of maintenance that needs to be done on the trees.

Carlson says the project will last until November of this year.