Re-freezing road conditions to blame for many Wabash Valley accidents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI-TV) - We have seen many accidents and slide-offs lately due to the weather and the Indiana State Police is noticing a trend.

City, county, and state crews work very hard to get salt and sand out on the roadways. They try to do this in a timely and safe manner, but the weather is fighting back. Salt helps lower the temperature at which water freezes. However, our low temperatures have gotten below the point to which the salt becomes ineffective.

News 10 reached out to Sergeant Matt Ames with I.S.P. today to see what police officers are noticing. Ames said there is a specific time when and where he is seeing the most accidents.

"INDOT is working very hard. They're laying the salt and they are getting everything prepped but in between the hours of 4 to 6, everything starts to refreeze. And when that does occur, the very first thing that's going to freeze is going to be the overpasses and bridges of course."

Just remember to slow down, give yourself plenty of time in the morning before you leave, and make sure there is plenty of space between you and others while driving.

You should always be prepared. Having a blanket or even a candle in your car can keep you warm in the event you get stranded.

Ames wants to remind you to call 911 immediately if you are in a personal injury accident or even in a property damage accident with your vehicle. He also mentions to always stay in your car if you do get into an accident and to wait for safety crews to get there.