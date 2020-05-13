Rates may increase as Indiana utilities seek to postpone costs caused by COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You could see rate increases as Indiana utilities seek to postpone costs caused by the coronavirus. Indiana's utility companies are seeking permission to recover costs and lost revenue.

The companies, which include Duke Energy and Vectren, filed the request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on Friday afternoon. Danielle McGrath is the president of the Indiana Energy Association.

She says the majority of companies that were involved with the joint filing are members of their association.

The joint petition is a request for these utility companies to defer pandemic related costs. If approved, it would allow utility companies to start moving forward with plans on how to recover these losses. This could include charging customers over time.

McGrath says in short, it asks for costs to be tracked but there is no action affecting customers right now.

“There’s no immediate impact on customers at this juncture,” McGrath said, “The companies have identified several items and/or issues that they have questions on how they should be accounted for. Uncollectable debt is one, waived fees, employee personal protective equipment, and then the reduction in customer load.”

She also spoke about the timetable of this decision and what customers should expect.

The next steps are in the commission’s court and how they want to proceed. If approved, it’s up to each individual company, such as Duke Energy or Vectren, to file again.

McGrath says that it could take some time. There are a number of unknowns and each company could be impacted differently. McGrath says any rate increases for customers are subject to the commission's review and approval. She says she would advise customers that this isn’t just an Indiana issue, it’s a national one.

“The companies have understood that this is both a financial as well as a health crisis,” she continued, “They acted very early on in terms of preventing disconnects and working with customers on flexible payment arrangements in very unprecedented ways. Those offerings continue to this day.”

It’s important to note that there is no immediate impact on customers. McGrath says at least 29 other states have seen similar regulatory action. She encourages you to reach out to your local utility company, and ask what options are available to get the help you need.