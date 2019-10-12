Clear

Rare virus transmitted by mosquitoes has made its way to Indiana

The CDC has confirmed Eastern Equine Encephalitis has made it's way into Indiana. One person in Indiana has died after contracting the virus.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

ELKHART, Ind. (WTHI) - One Hoosier has died after contracting a rare virus.

The CDC has confirmed Eastern Equine Encephalitis has made it's way into Indiana.

It's transmitted by mosquitoes.

This is the first case reported in the state since the late 90's.

The virus is normally found in horses.

Health officials said you can protect yourself.

They said, avoid being outdoors while mosquitoes are active, use bug spray and keep your skin covered.

