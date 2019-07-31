Clear

Ransomware Virus still affecting Vigo County Government Departments

The ransomware virus attack on the Vigo County Government center is still affecting the courthouse's day-to-day operations.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) --  The ransomware virus that attacked the Vigo County Government Center is still causing the courthouse trouble. News 10 first broke the news of the malware attack last week, and it is still affecting the prosecutor office's day-to-day operations. 

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said very few computers in his courthouse office are working. Many employees are using phones or tablets to get work done.

"It definitely makes things a lot slower as far as accessing things," Modesitt said, "I mean we have areas in our office where the wifi is not strong enough so people have to go to certain areas in the office."

He said the office is operating at about 25% efficiency right now. Legal research by both judges and the prosecutor's office has been significantly slowed down and they have had to go old school by "breaking out the books".

"I had a detective in today wanting to talk about a case," Modesitt added, "I had to tell him to wait until I could get a computer available and to get back with me when we get everything back up and going again. 

I.T. Departments are still working on the courthouse computers. They expect to be back up and running by next week. 

