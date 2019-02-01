Ramps for Freedom Project needs help getting a new trailer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local groups need your help to better serve the community.

The Will Center and Servants at Work have partnered to build wheelchair ramps for those in need.

The Ramps for Freedom Project began eight-years ago

To date, more than 200 ramps have been built at no cost to the homeowners.

Now, they need a new trailer in order for crews to haul material to different sites.

"I tell people there is nothing more fundamental to community-based living than being able to get into and out of your own house and that's what these ramps provide," Peter Ciancone, the Executive Director of the Will Center said.

If you are able to donate toward a new trailer or volunteer your time, give The Will Center a call at 812-298-9455.

You can also click here to learn more.