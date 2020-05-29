Rallies and vigils planned locally after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Facebook posts show that people locally are planning rallies and vigils on Saturday.

This is after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

One person that plans to take part is Elyssa Barrett.

She stood in front of the Terre Haute Police Department on Friday afternoon.

She says she is showing solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I live here, and I don't see anybody out here. So, somebody has to standup...police should hold their coworkers accountable for what they are doing," Barrett said.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen sent us the following statement regarding the planned events locally.

“We recognize that our agency has been selected by a group of citizens as a destination for expressing their beliefs on a matter of importance. We support the rights of all citizens and will protect their right to assemble peacefully.”