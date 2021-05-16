Raising money for a good cause while driving Jeeps

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Pink of Terre Haute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those affected by breast cancer. Every year they hold an annual event partnering with the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies that has gained national recognition.

You may have noticed a lot of Jeeps driving around the area this weekend. That’s because all the Jeeps were here in support of Pink of Terre Haute.

People from all over the country came to ride around town and bring support to a great organization.

More than 2,000 people and 700 Jeeps were in attendance at the event.

Some national figures in the Jeep community were also here to lend their support.

Allison Parliament is the founder of Duck Duck Jeep. She started putting ducks on Jeeps last year, and now all over the world, people are doing the same.

Parliament said she’s thrilled to be able to join the Jeep ride event because the ride supports something very close to her heart.

She said, “So breast cancer runs in my family and it’s near and dear to us. So, I decided if we could come to help support this we should. And I drove from Clanton Alabama which is about 10 hours from here all the way up here yesterday to do this.”

However, she’s not the only one who has been affected by breast cancer who was here.

Another person who traveled far for this event is Cindy Goodlick.

She built a pink Jeep herself in honor of her sister who passed away from breast cancer.

Goodlick told News 10 it’s an honor to be here at such a great event carrying on her sister’s legacy.

Goodlick said, “So these types of events are exactly what my sister wanted to do the whole time she was alive, and even when she was battling, was to give back to the people in the community that is battling and fighting.”

All the money that’s raised at the Jeep event will go directly towards helping those who are battling breast cancer.

Goodlick said this was one event that she...and many others couldn’t dare miss out on.

Goodlick said, “So I think it’s an awesome way for the community to give back to those who need those items that aren’t met through insurance. So this is an awesome opportunity for people to come back, and give back.”

Pink of Terre Haute hopes to raise up to $500,000 in order to help those who need it most.

If you couldn’t make it out to the Jeep event and want to donate to Pink of Terre Haute, you still can.

Click here to donate.