Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rainy weather having an impact on lawn care workers

This heavy rain is having an impact on more than just roads and farms.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This heavy rain is having an impact on more than just roads and farms.

Lawn care workers say they are really feeling the effects.

Of course, when the rain falls...the grass grows. That's not the problem.

Work in other areas comes to a standstill when it is raining.

Once it stops, workers can't do most soil and seeding projects.

That's because the soil is too saturated.

We spoke with Unlimited Green Lawn Care in Vermillion County.

They told us it is a tricky time, but the company is making the best of it.

"With the rain that we've had, we have actually picked up a lot of additional work because of that. Some of our larger commercial sites, there are washouts, drainage work that needs to be done," Justin Montgomery said.

Workers say the sporadic rain has also made it very difficult for appointment scheduling.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

The rise of eSports

Image

Linton Police need help finding Walmart theft suspect

Image

First Day of Summer

Image

Rainy weather having an impact on lawn care workers

Image

What is a microburst?

Image

As severe weather moves through, what is next...and when?

Image

Rose-Hulman's Cook Stadium is under construction

Image

Group set to meet to fight the stigma behind addiction

Image

Illinois' governor signs bills banning immigrant detention centers and allowing undocumented student

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield