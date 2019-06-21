Rainy weather having an impact on lawn care workers

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This heavy rain is having an impact on more than just roads and farms.

Lawn care workers say they are really feeling the effects.

Of course, when the rain falls...the grass grows. That's not the problem.

Work in other areas comes to a standstill when it is raining.

Once it stops, workers can't do most soil and seeding projects.

That's because the soil is too saturated.

We spoke with Unlimited Green Lawn Care in Vermillion County.

They told us it is a tricky time, but the company is making the best of it.

"With the rain that we've had, we have actually picked up a lot of additional work because of that. Some of our larger commercial sites, there are washouts, drainage work that needs to be done," Justin Montgomery said.

Workers say the sporadic rain has also made it very difficult for appointment scheduling.