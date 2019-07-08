Clear

Rains strand Washington drivers, flood White House basement

A slow-moving rainstorm Monday washed out roads, stranded drivers and soaked basements, including the White House’s, during a chaotic morning commute in the national capital region.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 3:56 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A slow-moving rainstorm Monday washed out roads, stranded drivers and soaked basements, including the White House’s, during a chaotic morning commute in the national capital region.

Water gushed into the press workspace in the basement near the White House’s West Wing. Government employees worked to drain puddles of standing water with wet vacs.

Flooding led to electrical outages that closed the National Archives Building and Museum, according to a statement from the National Archives, which said the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights were safe and not in any danger.

National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Ledbetter said the storm dumped about 6.3 inches of rain near Frederick, Maryland, about 4.5 inches near Arlington, Virginia, and about 3.4 inches at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in a two-hour period.

“The storm was not moving very quickly,” Ledbetter said.

Water levels at Cameron Run in Alexandria, Virginia, a flood-prone area along the Capital Beltway, rose more than 7 feet over 30 minutes after 9 a.m., according to the weather service. Four Mile Run, which runs through Arlington and Alexandria, saw a similar increase.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the fire department in Montgomery County, Maryland, said emergency workers responded to dozens of rescue calls and used boats to pluck people from flooded cars.

A slow-moving rainstorm has washed out roads, stranded drivers and soaked basements, including the White House's, during a chaotic morning commute in the national capital region. (July 8)
“Everywhere I turned, there was traffic and roads closed,” he said.

Piringer said he didn’t immediately receive any reports of storm-related injuries.

In northern Virginia, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said it responded to more than 30 calls for swift water rescues throughout the county. Authorities advised people to avoid driving if possible. Neighboring Arlington County also reported numerous rescues.

Gretchen Eisenberg’s morning 4-mile commute usually lasts 10 minutes. It took her nearly an hour to drive to work from her Frederick home. She stopped to shoot eye-popping video of a Frederick park inundated with raging floodwaters.

“I tried to take my normal route, but I had to turn around and take a different way in because of the flooding,” she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Sunny start to the work week!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sportsman's Day, Sturday 10am-2pm Sam Parr State Park, Newton Illinois

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Sunny and nice. Lower humidity. High: 85°

Image

Celebrating 90 Years: animals, chalk art and prizes at Vigo County Fair

Image

Fundraisers planned for second family impacted by deadly accident

Image

Deadliest month on the road

Image

Crime stoppers suspect update

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Man arrested after crawling through doggy door

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way