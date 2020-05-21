Rainbow Beach remains closed due to COVID-19

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes parks board has voted to close Rainbow Beach for 2020.

However the decision comes with a caveat. Park and city officials say they will continue following changes to state regulations. Park superintendent Steve Beamon says if circumstances change they could reevaluate the closure.

Beamon also says the decision comes down to safety. At half capacity, Rainbow Beach can hold 400 people. Beamon says this would make it very difficult to social distance in the facility.

He says the decision for the parks department was not an easy one.

Beamon says, "I think that it would be very difficult to put our guards in a safe situation. And my thing is I'd rather get yelled at on Facebook then have one person in our staff or in the community get sick."