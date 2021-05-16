Rainwater collection is growing in popularity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - If you are looking for innovative ways to save money and help the environment, then collecting rainwater might be for you.

Many throughout the Wabash Valley have started collecting rain in large rain barrels. The water collected can be used for composting, for your garden or lawn, and even for washing your car.

You save money on your water bill and the water you collect is untreated. So it’s safer for your plants.

The Storm Team spoke with Becky Steele, who is the Administrative Assistant for the Soil and Water Conservation District in Terre Haute. She talked about how collecting water can be so important not only for you but for the environment around us.

"That water that goes down our sewer system goes out to our creeks and our rivers and our streams. So that oil goes to and it pollutes so that's bad for the wildlife and the plants and the water."

If you want to talk to the Soil and Water Conservation District about getting water barrels to collect rain, you can visit their website at www.vigocounty.in.gov/department.

You can also give them a call to their office at (812) 232-0193 phone extension - 3.