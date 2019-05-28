Rain leads to work delay at Linton park

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The rain has caused some delays to work at Redbird State Park in Linton.
The park is currently getting some much-needed trail improvements, but because of the flooding and wet areas, some of the work has been pushed back.
Crews hope to meet the estimated deadline of early summer if the rain breaks.
