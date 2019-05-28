Clear

Rain leads to work delay at Linton park

The rain has caused some delays to work at Redbird State Park in Linton.

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The rain has caused some delays to work at Redbird State Park in Linton.

The park is currently getting some much-needed trail improvements, but because of the flooding and wet areas, some of the work has been pushed back.

Crews hope to meet the estimated deadline of early summer if the rain breaks.

