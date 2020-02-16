Railroad project expected to start Monday near Shelburn

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for work on a railroad project.
It could impact traffic as soon as Monday.
The department is installing new signals on U.S. 41 near Shelburn.
Railroad crews are expected to start closing lanes Monday.
Traffic will eventually be re-routed into the opposite lane with two way traffic.
Work on this project is expected to wrap up by the end of the month, weather permitting.
