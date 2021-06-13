Railroad museum back on track

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend one business is reopening their seasonal doors!

If you like history and trains, the Wabash Valley Train museum in Terre Haute is officially open for the season.

They announced over the weekend on social media they are back on track.

They are open every Saturday and Sunday starting at noon until 4 in the afternoon.

This will run until the month of October.

There is one thing you should know before you punch your ticket to the museum.

"You need to bring one item. These face masks. These coverings are required to go in any of our exhibits because they were never designed for social distance. So when you go in the caboose or the locomotive or any of these things, you gotta wear a mask. It doesn't matter if you've been vaccinated or not," says Bill Foster with the railroad museum.

The business hopes to see you every Saturday and Sunday.

For those of you who love hearing history on World War 2, they have something special in store for you.

Their location is 1316 Plum street in Terre Haute.