Radio operators prepare for a disaster

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Ham radio operators are preparing for a disaster. A 24-hour field day is underway. It started Saturday afternoon and will wrap up Sunday.

This is an opportunity for amateur radio operators to practice their disaster skills and show you just what ham radio is all about!

Organizers said it's an important tool to make sure people get vital, life-saving, information.

"When all else fails, we get through. Very simply stated. Talk to all the folks at the hurricanes and all the stuff the floods there's no electricity, there are no cell phones. Hi guys! We can communicate and get all that information out to them," Matt Tinker, Secretary for the Wabash Valley Amateur radio operators said.

This is also an international event. That means radio operators all over the world are practicing their disaster skills.