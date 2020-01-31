Radio host reflects on the life of John Andretti

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Race car driver John Andretti didn't stay quiet about his battle with colon cancer after his diagnosis in 2017.

News 10 talked to radio host Dave Wilson on Friday. Andretti and Wilson talked every Tuesday for 14 years on Wilson’s radio show.

"He was a race car driver ever since he was a little boy, and every year he had a complete and thorough health exam, physical exam, but it never included a colonoscopy,” Shaw explained.

At age 53, he got one and discovered stage four cancer.

Wilson says he shared his fight with hopes that others would not have to experience what he was going through.

'I [John] got to use this to encourage people to get a colonoscopy, and that's where the whole hashtag 'Check it 4 Andretti' came about," Wilson said. "Even when he got that disease he used it in a positive manner."

News 10 talked to local gastroenterologist Dr. Rajiv Shaw.

He says colon cancer usually doesn't show any symptoms until it's too late.

"The sad part is a lot of people are just so embarrassed to get a colonoscopy. ‘Oh, nobody's putting nothing up my butt,' but my response to a patient is, in the most loving way, would you rather have cancer, but I won't. I'm 39 and I had a colonoscopy 6-months ago,” Shaw said.

Guidelines recommend you get checked at age 50.

However, Shaw says health officials are starting to push for age 45.

"You have to get screened,” Shaw said.

