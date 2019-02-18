Radiation can help or harm people, Radiation Awareness Week organizers hope to educate people on the difference

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Radiation is all around us, but did you know that it can be both beneficial and harmful.

Starting on Monday and lasting through Saturday is Radiation Awareness Week.

Radiation occurs naturally in our environment, industries, hospitals, and even in our homes.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security wants you to learn more about the effects of radiation.

You can learn more about the different types of radiation and how it impacts you here.