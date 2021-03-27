Racing towards a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A new program dedicated to supporting breast cancer patients and survivors is coming to the Wabash Valley Dragway. According to the center for disease control, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women. One organization is trying to bring awareness to this disease year-round, while also making sure women have some fun.

Pink of Terre Haute is partnering with the Pink Ladies of the Wabash Valley Dragway to raise money and help women who have been affected by breast cancer.

Pink of Terre Haute members reaches out to those who have breast cancer, and assist them in any way they can as they go through their journey battling the disease.

One way the Pink Ladies are lending a helping hand is by having multiple events at the dragway for anyone, and everyone to enjoy.

Director of the Pink Ladies Tabatha Veach said, "Each month I should say we host a program for the ladies to come out, have fun, and race, and bring every type of vehicle they can think of to have fun."

Now, ladies can start their own engines while donating to a good cause.

Veach told News 10 all proceeds from the Pink Ladies event will go directly to Pink of Terre Haute.

She said it was a no-brainer to partner with Pink of Terre Haute because the organization is near and dear to her heart.

Veach said, "Many of our racers have gone through their own trials and tribulations, I myself have, and I want to give back because I was fortunate, and there are many who are not."

Veach told News 10 she can't wait to get this program underway.

She said even if you don't want to race you should still come out to the track to see what the Pink Ladies are all about.

Veach said, "I really want to showcase that we are here to support one another and to come into unity for those touched by breast cancer."

The Pink Ladies program at the Wabash Valley Dragway will host its first race day on April 30.

Women can come out, race their cars, and donate to a good cause.

For more information about Pink Ladies, you can click here to visit their website.