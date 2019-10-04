NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - Competitors hope their cars will 'climb to the top' this weekend.
Newport Hillclimb events are revving up.
Every year, thousands of car enthusiasts head to the small town of Newport, Indiana.
People watch as antique vehicles race up a steep hill.
Organizers say it is the wold's largest antique vehicle competition.
Practice runs happen on Friday and Saturday. Sunday is race-day.
Related Content
- Racers rev up for an uphill battle in Newport
- Mick Newport funeral arrangements
- Half-Day racers compete for first place
- Racer is critically injured at Action Track
- Quarter midget track holds Arrive and Drive event for racers
- Another successful year for Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb
- National recognized racer returns to Terre Haute for historic Don Smith auction
- American Legion riders participate in Tom Newport Memorial Ride, benefits Vigo County CASA
- Former Terre Haute principal and school administrator Mick Newport has passed away
- Crews battle huge house fire
Scroll for more content...