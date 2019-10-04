Racers rev up for an uphill battle in Newport

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - Competitors hope their cars will 'climb to the top' this weekend.

Newport Hillclimb events are revving up.

Every year, thousands of car enthusiasts head to the small town of Newport, Indiana.

People watch as antique vehicles race up a steep hill.

Organizers say it is the wold's largest antique vehicle competition.

Practice runs happen on Friday and Saturday. Sunday is race-day.