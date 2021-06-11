Racers from around the U.S. head to the Wabash Valley Dragway for Bernie Mann Memorial race

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It may be the biggest weekend of the year for race fans here in the Wabash Valley, and a hot one to boot.

This weekend is the Bernie Mann Memorial No Delay nationals.

Here in Terre Haute, drivers are coming from the area, state, and even the entire country to compete. Winners are battling for wins in a series of $5,000-10,000 races Friday through Sunday.

One racer traveled 1,550 miles, from Twin Falls, Iowa. Andy Schmall, along with his wife, two-year-old, and six-month-old left Tuesday and drove 27 hours to The Wabash Valley Dragway.

"It's a lot of driving, days and days," said Schmall. "Our two-year-old kept asking where we were going, and the first two days it's, 'well, we're going to a truck stop, we're going to a truck stop.' And then finally the third day it's, 'wow, we get to go to the racetrack and we get to race!'"

Schmall met up with his family from Minnesota at the track and plans to stick around for a couple of weeks to visit with them.

"There were definitely some tears along the way," said Schmall, referring to his children in the back seat on the drive to the track.

Racing will continue into tonight. There's also racing all-day Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets to the race are $10 per day. Live bands will be performing along with the races.