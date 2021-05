TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Race night is rained out for the second straight day in Terre Haute.

Officials with the Terre Haute Action Track say the wet weather has forced them to postpone a race scheduled for Friday night.

Officials with the track are still working to figure out make-up dates for both Thursday and Friday's rained-out races.

If you've already bought tickets for either race, you can use them on the make-up date or request a refund.