Run for the Fallen organizers need your help planting flags to honor fallen service members

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is looking for help to honor fallen service members this week.

Every year, the Run for the Fallen happens around ISU Memorial Stadium. Volunteers place flags in memory of our service members.

It's always just in time for Memorial Day. Each flag represents a serviceman or woman who gave their lives in Afghanistan or Iraq.

Volunteers are needed to place flags around the stadium on Tuesday at 4:30 pm.

The flags will remain up for visitors through Memorial Day. Guests are encouraged to run or walk the trail.