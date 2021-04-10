Raccoon Lake hosts a 'Pop-up Nature Center' event for guests

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Raccoon Lake State Park offered a pop-up nature center early Saturday morning. Guests enjoyed learning all about the plants, animals, and even some of the history of Raccoon Lake.

Even though the park does not have a nature center, events like this give campers the opportunity to get up close to nature.

News 10 Spoke with Ross Plotkin, the Interpretive Naturalist at Raccoon Lake S.R.A. to see how this opportunity is different from other State Parks that have a visitors or nature center.

He says, "It's a great spot for people on their morning strolls to walk by and the kids love this kind of stuff. They love to learn about all of the crazy cool things they can find out in the woods."

The Pop-up Nature Center was located just inside the second main gate within the campground. Plotkin plans to host the event every Saturday morning in April from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

You can visit https://www.in.gov/dnr/state-parks to get all of the upcoming events at Raccoon Lake S.R.A.

You can also check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/raccoonsra/.