Raccoon Lake State Park hosts "Youth Fishing Derby" during free fishing weekend

RACCOON LAKE STATE PARK, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a beautiful morning to cast a line. And since it’s a free fishing weekend here in Indiana, Raccoon Lake State Park hosted a Youth Fishing Derby.

Ages ranged from 2 years to 14 years old and prizes were given out for most fish caught as well as the biggest fish caught.

Those in Indiana can fish this weekend without a fishing license. But events like this at Raccoon Lake are an excellent opportunity for anyone to get outside.

News 10 spoke with Ross Plotkin, the Naturalist at Raccoon Lake, and he told us why it's important to enjoy nature.

"Getting people to come to our parks, experience fishing for the first time, make a memory with it, and really enjoy it and will want to come out and do it again is why we do these events."

After this weekend a license will be required to fish in the state’s public waters. There is one more day of free fishing. That day will occur on September 25th.

If you want to purchase a fishing license, you can click here to be directed to the Indiana DNR website.