RSVP Volunteer Center creates disaster kits for seniors

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The RSVP Volunteer Center is helping folks get ready by creating disaster kits. Each kit has essentials like candles, matches, and water bottles. They even have a deck of cards in case the power goes out. These kits are meant for seniors in Daviess and Martin counties.

Kim Herbertz with the RSVP Volunteer Center says, "The senior population does tend to get overlooked sometimes. And so we just want everybody to be ready."

The RSVP Volunteer Center has about 400 volunteers in total. Each person has a hand in helping out non-profits in Daviess and Martin counties.

Those volunteers planned to help seniors put together their own kits back in April. However, COVID-19 changed that. Folks stepped up to make the kits themselves. In the coming weeks, they will go to those who need them most.

Herbertz says, "To have it somewhere where they know where it is. Something happens they grab it and they go. The project was actually called 'ready set go'. So when they leave at least they have somewhere to start if they don't know what it's going to look like when they come back."

