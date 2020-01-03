Clear

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV is in peak season - here's what you need to know

The CDC reports that each year RSV sends more than two million children under the age of five to the doctor. More than 57,000 end up in the hospital.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 6:33 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Respiratory Syncytial Virus, more commonly known as RSV, is impacting many in the Wabash Valley this time of year.

RSV can cause severe infection for some including young children, the elderly and those with a compromised immune system.

Dr. Osman Abbasi is the ER Medical Director at Union Hospital.

He says that it’s especially important for parents to monitor young children.

"Why we care about bronchiolitis or any respiratory virus in little kids, particularly those less than three months, is it sets them up for risks for not having enough oxygen in their body,” Abbasi explained. “And then them getting very dehydrated because they're not able to eat and drink like they normally can."

Doctors say the virus is often very stubborn. Once the child has it, parents need to stay diligent.

"It can last up to six weeks, so it's going to be very important that parents pay particular attention to this, and especially like I mentioned with the less than three-month-old, and do aggressive, supportive treatment at home,” Abbasi said.

Health officials say RSV is not uncommon for this time of year.

Cases typically peak between late-December to mid-February.

"A week and a half ago, we started seeing a surge in our flu patients both pediatrics and adults, and an increase in the RSV and other pathogens causing bronchiolitis."

Symptoms are similar to a common cold.

However, they can become more severe over time.

Abbasi offers a few recommendations for treatment.

"Every pharmacy sells a nasal Frida, which is a suction catheter that you can put in your child's nose to optimally remove the congestion to help them breathe and to help them eat and drink better. You can give Tylenol and Motrin for fevers, and most importantly, encourage oral hydration."

Health officials stress the importance of good hand washing and avoiding contact with people who are sick.

