Clear

ROI Awards Ready Schools Implementation Grants

Linton-Stockton, Richland-Bean Blossom, and White River Valley implementation grants follow a 10-month development grant to support the ROI Ready Schools design-thinking process.

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 7:50 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

LINTON, Ind (WTHI) - A local school corporation will help students better prepare for post-secondary education and employment.

Linton-Stockton received a $250,000 Ready School Implementation Grant.

It's through Regional Opportunity Initiatives, Inc. This is a continuation of work already underway and the program supports multi-year, district-wide strategic plans.

This will involve project-based learning, STEM education, career awareness, and skill development.

The superintendent says it's all about creating stronger futures. "We always do our best to create a learning envrionment where our kids can have advantages when they walk out of our school corporations. This is just one other thing we are offering to our students."

Some of the funding will be used to create education pathways in computer science, biomedical science, and engineering.

The middle and elementary schools will have new labs for hands-on learning.

TheReady Schools initiative helps align school districts to the education and workforce needs of regional employers and prepares students for high opportunity jobs and careers.

Read the Press Release below.

Regional Opportunity Initiatives, Inc. (ROI) is pleased to announce that Linton-Stockton School Corporation, Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation, and White River Valley School District have each been awarded a $250,000 Ready Schools implementation grant.

All three school districts will use Ready Schools implementation funding to support multi-year district-wide strategic plans with prekindergarten-12 initiatives focused on project-based learning, STEM curricula, career awareness activities, and skill development to prepare students for post-secondary education and regionally-relevant employment.

These three school districts will use a portion of their grant funding to implement pathways for students in computer science, biomedical science, and engineering along with educator development programs. Project Lead The Way curricula, makerspaces, digital fabrication labs, and student-run enterprises will also be incorporated to provide students at all grade levels with enhanced hands-on learning experiences.

"Over this past year, Linton-Stockton, Richland-Bean Blossom, and White River Valley have done incredible work to engage their communities and collaborate with their stakeholders in the Ready Schools process," said ROI President and CEO Tina Peterson. "These school districts have fully embraced their roles in the economic success of their communities and the Indiana Uplands region. We are proud to award these implementation grants."

With the addition of these three Ready Schools implementation grants, ROI's signature education and workforce initiative will impact more than 32,000 K-12 students," added Peterson. "We are proud of the dedicated work done by each of the 15 Ready School districts and the tremendous opportunities this work will have on preparing Indiana Upland students for success in school and in life."

Linton-Stockton, Richland-Bean Blossom, and White River Valley implementation grants follow a 10-month development grant to support the ROI Ready Schools design-thinking process. The Ready Schools initiative is a framework to help school districts prepare students for success by aligning pre-K-12 curricular and programmatic offerings to educational and workforce needs within the Indiana Uplands, an 11-county region that encompasses Brown, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen and Washington counties.

The goal of the Ready Schools initiative is to enable school districts to engage business leaders, educators, community stakeholders, parents, and students in meaningful dialogue about what school success means and to develop a strategic plan to obtain that success. The result is a collaborative approach and a comprehensive planning process designed to support students in achieving academic and career goals aligned with the region’s key industry sectors: advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and national security and defense. For a complete description of activities at each Ready Schools phase, go to: https://regionalopportunityinc.org/details-of-the-ready-schools-initiative/

Each of these three school districts will also use a portion of their grant funding to implement programs and initiatives uniquely identified as part of the Ready Schools process to successfully meet the needs of their students and communities.

Linton-Stockton School Corporation

Linton-Stockton will add a Career Coach to work directly with students in college and career planning, oversee career awareness activities, connect students to work-based learning opportunities, and develop positive relationships with community and employer partners.

The Career Coach will be housed in what will soon be a new Connection Center at LintonStockton High School. In this re-imagined learning environment, students will receive college and career preparation. This new space will also feature a presentation stage for students, designated programming for career-related programming such as guest speakers, collaboration stations for class projects and research, and opportunities to connect with current and future resources.

In addition to the high school Connection Center, Linton-Stockton will add a digital fabrication lab in the middle school and a flex-lab makerspace at the elementary. Renovation in these spaces will provide resources for hands-on learning, creative design, and project-based learning.

"Listening to our community throughout the Ready Schools planning process was extremely valuable,” said Linton-Stockton Superintendent Dr. Kathy Goad. “This is the community's grant as much as it is the school's. Knowing their voice was heard will give us confidence as we move forward with implementation. Our developed strategies will guide our direction as we play our role in preparing students, at all grade levels, to enhance the regional workforce.”

“Linton-Stockton is pleased to accept this generous grant, which represents the collective work of our staff, students, and community,” added Goad. “We could not have realized our dreams and goals for the education of our students without this support."

Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation

Richland-Bean Blossom will be launching two digital fabrication labs, one at Edgewood Junior High School and one in the new Innovative Learning Center that will be constructed as an addition to Edgewood High School. These labs, along with elementary school makerspace labs, will also be outfitted with video production equipment to allow students to express their learning in hands-on, relevant ways. The Innovative Learning Center will house a digital fabrication lab and serve as a hub for collaboration between students, teachers, and the community.

RBB will be adding a Ready Schools Coordinator to facilitate the launch of the Innovative Learning Center and digital fabrication labs as well as a new K-12 career awareness continuum. The coordinator will work with local and regional partners to expand upon existing partnerships to provide all RBB students with experiences such as career awareness field trips, job shadows, and work-based learning opportunities that will prepare students for their future. “As superintendent of Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation, I was overjoyed when I received the news that Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) awarded RBBCSC with a Ready Schools Implementation Grant,” said Superintendent Dr. Jerry Sanders. “Over the last year, ROI provided RBBCSC with an opportunity to go through a design-thinking process that led our stakeholders to look deep inside who we are and how we engage with our community. We refined what experiences we want for students and designed a Ready Schools Implementation Plan to pursue our goals. These experiences, supported by ROI’s grant award to RBBCSC, will impact our students, school corporation, and community in many positive ways for years to come.”

“Because of this work and the support of ROI, Edgewood graduates will gain relevant skills and experiences throughout their education from kindergarten through high school that ensures they are not only employable when they graduate, but are empowered to positively impact their community,” added Sanders.” “We are confident that through our Ready Schools Implementation Plan, our graduates will be equipped for success and that we're effectively supporting the development and retention of the talent our region needs for a prosperous workforce.”

White River Valley School District

White River Valley will be launching Wolverine Enterprises, consisting of seven different student-led businesses that will be embedded in existing coursework and pathways. Each Wolverine Enterprise will have one or more employer partners, and there will be a focus on student entrepreneurship. WRV will also be adding a K-8 STEM coach trained to teach the Project Lead the Way classes. WRV has also worked diligently throughout the planning year to develop new partnerships with higher-education partners to increase students' dual credit opportunities.

“We at White River Valley School District are humbled that we have been given an opportunity by ROI to implement programs that we think will help our students achieve increased postgraduate success,” said Superintendent Dr. Bob Hacker. “In turn, this will help our community and the Indiana Uplands region to keep our local talent prepared and ready to contribute to our economic growth and entrepreneurial opportunities. We look forward to continuing to build strong area businesses and community partnerships to help our students gain experiences that will help prepare them for regionally relevant post-secondary opportunities.”

“There’s been a great deal of work by many in this process, and we are happy that our students, staff, and community will gain outstanding educational opportunities,” added Hacker. “Thank you to our Design Team, our Education and Workforce Advisory Team, and our Board of Education for helping us build a unique and visionary approach to public education. Thank you to ROI for developing the Ready Schools program and for believing in WRV's Ready Schools plan.”

About ROI’s Ready Schools Initiative

ROI’s annual Occupational Needs Assessment highlights the education and workforce needs of the advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and national security and defense sectors in the counties of Indiana Uplands. The Assessment emphasizes that employers struggle to find talent for all levels of jobs, ranging from entry-level positions requiring only a high-school diploma to highly technical jobs requiring advanced degrees and training. Employers interviewed have also noted the significant role that the region’s prekindergarten-12 districts play in addressing these workforce challenges.

The goal of the Ready Schools is to enable school districts to engage business leaders, community stakeholders, parents, and students in meaningful dialogue about what school success means and to develop a strategic plan to obtain that success. The result is a collaborative approach and a comprehensive planning process designed to support students in achieving academic and career goals aligned with the region’s key industry sectors: advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and national security and defense.

The six core principles that guide cohort work through the Ready Schools process build upon the results of the Occupational Needs Assessment and include:

• Every student is engaged in a relevant path to success; • Students graduate high school ready for post-secondary and career success; • Meaningful and ongoing collaboration occurs among schools, industry, and community; • Teaching and learning are grounded in relevancy; • K-12 schools are aligned around a common vision of student success; and • Schools embrace the significant role they play in achieving regional prosperity

Since 2017, ROI has awarded Ready Schools development grants to 15 school systems in the region. Each district that has completed a Ready Schools development grant is eligible to apply for implementation funding. To date, ROI has awarded implementation grant funding to 14 Indiana Uplands school districts. An announcement about a 15th district is forthcoming.

About Regional Opportunity Initiatives, Inc.:

The mission of Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) is to advance economic and community prosperity in the 11 counties of the Indiana Uplands (Brown, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen and Washington counties). ROI is implementing education, workforce, and quality of place initiatives across the Uplands region.

More information can be found at www.regionalopportunityinc.org.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Another Pleasant Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ROI Awards Ready Schools Implementation Grants to Linton-Stockton

Image

Mama D's opens despite pandemic

Image

CANDLES Museum prepares to reopen

Image

Barr-Reeve Community Schools nears finish line on renovation project

Image

Community reacts to plans to resume federal executions

Image

Overnight: Clear and pleasant. Light breeze. Low: 59°

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

American Legion in Jasonville to bring more attention to homeless veterans

Image

Splash pad now open at Booker T Washington Community Center

Image

Ducks for Hunger, Housing and Hope!

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 133016

Reported Deaths: 6326
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook851844206
Lake9109375
DuPage8465431
Kane7128229
Will6158302
Winnebago274479
McHenry185685
St. Clair1465112
Kankakee107158
Kendall88119
Rock Island75728
Champaign7369
Madison73365
Boone52519
DeKalb49015
Peoria39520
Sangamon38231
Jackson31713
Randolph2787
McLean24113
Stephenson2315
Ogle2274
Clinton21317
Macon20921
LaSalle18116
Union17417
Whiteside16315
Coles14317
Iroquois1385
Grundy1292
Warren1270
Out of IL1141
Knox1130
Monroe11212
Morgan1062
Jefferson10416
McDonough10315
Tazewell926
Lee891
Williamson863
Cass760
Henry721
Pulaski590
Marion550
Adams461
Jasper467
Macoupin452
Unassigned450
Perry440
Vermilion441
Montgomery421
Christian394
Douglas380
Livingston372
Jo Daviess341
Jersey281
Woodford272
Bureau231
Menard230
Fayette223
Ford221
Carroll202
Johnson190
Mercer190
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Alexander170
Crawford170
Shelby161
Moultrie150
Clark130
Schuyler130
Wabash130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Logan110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edgar20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 40430

Reported Deaths: 2433
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10788651
Lake4172230
Allen222485
Elkhart216834
Cass16069
St. Joseph155250
Hamilton135796
Hendricks127692
Johnson1172114
Madison61461
Porter58934
Clark56842
Bartholomew55441
Tippecanoe4915
Howard47245
LaPorte47024
Jackson4192
Shelby40622
Delaware40244
Boone38638
Hancock38629
Noble33727
Floyd33542
Vanderburgh3305
Kosciusko3112
Marshall3053
Morgan29929
LaGrange2772
Montgomery26619
Clinton2621
Grant26224
White24510
Dubois2414
Decatur23732
Henry20414
Vigo2008
Harrison19822
Monroe18818
Lawrence18224
Greene18129
Dearborn17922
Warrick17529
Miami1701
Putnam1568
Scott1443
Jennings1424
Orange13223
Daviess12316
DeKalb1213
Franklin1208
Ripley1096
Steuben1052
Wayne1046
Carroll1012
Perry921
Newton8810
Wabash882
Fayette847
Jasper841
Randolph683
Whitley643
Jay620
Washington581
Clay563
Wells560
Fulton551
Jefferson531
Pulaski531
Huntington522
Starke523
Rush513
Sullivan411
Benton370
Owen371
Brown361
Knox350
Blackford292
Tipton281
Adams271
Crawford270
Fountain242
Gibson242
Spencer231
Switzerland220
Parke200
Posey190
Martin160
Warren141
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion110
Pike60
Unassigned0182