WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The constant rain has forced road closures across the Wabash Valley.
Emergency officials want to remind you, if you come across water on a road...turn around
We have a complete list of road closures for Indiana and Illinois right here.
Related Content
- ROAD CLOSED: Here's where you can find flooded areas to avoid during your commute
- Icy roads had an impact on Monday commute
- Avoiding holiday scams
- Transportation survey seeks views of motorists, commuters
- Transportation survey seeks views of motorists, commuters
- Sheriff reporting some roads closed in Vermillion County due to flooding
- Vigo County road closed starting next week
- NYC commuters returning to subway amid heightened security
- Trump commutes sentence for drug offender backed by Kim Kardashian
- Staying thin and avoiding obesity could be helped by genes, study finds
Scroll for more content...