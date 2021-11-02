RHIT receives donation to establish scholarship for Vigo County students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley institute is getting a major donation. Now, local students will have financial help to attend.

David Hannum and his wife Kathy recently donated $1 million dollars to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

That money will establish a scholarship for Vigo County students. It'll cover a student's full tuition for four years.

Hannum graduated from Rose-Hulman in 1981. He's the president and chief executive officer of Garmong Construction Services in Terre Haute.

He and his wife say they want local students to benefit from Rose-Hulman well into the future.