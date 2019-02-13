Clear

RHIT Seniors show off projects at expo

A presentation being shown off at the Rose-Hulman Senior Expo. (WTHI Photo, Tony Kassissieh)

Seniors at Rose worked to take tech devices like Alexa, Roku, and virtual reality and give them more practical uses.

Feb. 13, 2019
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology the future is now! That's with the Computer Science and Software Engineering Senior Expo.

RHIT Director of Software Engineering, Shawn Bohner says, "This is sort of like the culmination of all the work that they've been doing. They get to apply what they've learned on a real system that has a real client. The other thing is they get to take this project and put it on their resume which gives evidence they've actually started using what they've learned."

16 projects in total were showcased at the Expo.

One project used Amazon's Alexa so teachers and students can access their calendars, grades, and school announcements.

