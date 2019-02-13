RHIT Seniors show off projects at expo

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology the future is now! That's with the Computer Science and Software Engineering Senior Expo.

Seniors at Rose worked to take tech devices like Alexa, Roku, and virtual reality and give them more practical uses. Through these projects, students got to work with robotics, big data, and artificial intelligence.

RHIT Director of Software Engineering, Shawn Bohner says, "This is sort of like the culmination of all the work that they've been doing. They get to apply what they've learned on a real system that has a real client. The other thing is they get to take this project and put it on their resume which gives evidence they've actually started using what they've learned."

16 projects in total were showcased at the Expo.

One project used Amazon's Alexa so teachers and students can access their calendars, grades, and school announcements.