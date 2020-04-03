RHIC adapts to help with the COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) The Rural Health Innovation Collaborative is adapting to help with the COVID-19 response.

This tele-presence robot is one of a dozen that local hospitals are now using.

They can help with patient registration and screening. The technology is normally used to help train students.

Health-care staff can communicate with patients without even coming into contact with them lessening the exposure to patients who may have COVID-19.

"Its vital, the ability to flatten the curve makes such a huge difference, not only for the people who are infected by it, but for the massive influx that could happen if we don't for the healthcare professionals." said Jack Jaeger Exc Director of RHIC.

The robots can also allow visitation for families with loved ones.