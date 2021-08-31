Here's how veterans can get help with their mortgage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is offering two mortgage relief programs for veterans.

One of the VA programs includes the COVID-19 refund modification. This refund could reduce veterans' monthly mortgage payments up to 20%. This is available to veterans until September 30, 2021.

The other program is the VA partial claim payment program. This will be available until October 28, 2022.

This program is designed to pay veterans overdue mortgage payments and open a second mortgage on the property. There is a list of requirements to be approved for the program. Some include entering into a forbearance agreement with the lender and must have faced a financial problem because of the pandemic.

Along with government assistance, Reach Services in Terre Haute is also offering assistance to those veterans in the Wabash Valley who need support.

Executive director at Reach Services, Susie Thompson, explains a program that is offered for veterans.

"We have a program called supportive services for veterans families, and that program takes homeless as well as at-risk veterans and gets them stable," says Thompson.

This program could allow veterans to receive up to twelve months of paid rent.

To find out more about the programs Reach Services offers