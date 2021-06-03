REACH Services one step closer to opening new day center in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - REACH Services took another step toward creating a new day center for the homeless.

On Wednesday, the Area Planning Department for Vigo County gave a favorable recommendation to rezoning the property for the facility.

The property is located at 508 South 15th Street in Terre Haute.

The building was a former daycare that has been empty for the last five or six years.

REACH Services wants to turn it into the Pathways Day Center. It would be open 9 am to 5 pm for the homeless and low-income in the community.

They'll have access to a number of different services, including medical and mental health.

The rezoning request now goes before the Terre Haute City Council.