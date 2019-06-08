Clear

Kevin's Weather: RACE FOR LIFE

Thunderstorms typically produce lightning, and sometimes these storms can catch people outside in open areas.

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

Thunderstorms typically produce lightning, and sometimes these storms can catch people outside in open areas. It is ALWAYS essential to look for a safe place the moment you hear thunder. Thunder, which is the product of lightning, is nature’s way of telling you lightning is near enough to strike you dead. One important thing to keep in mind is that no human can ever outrun lightning. Studies have indicated that the extreme electrical discharge known as lightning travels through the air at an incredible speed of 100,000 miles per SECOND! So, when you hear thunder, get to a safe place, because you’ll never outrun lightning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH Rex

Image

South Vermllion

Image

Tim Terry haircut

Image

Light Rain Increases Risk of Car Crashes

Image

A Cooler than average weekend ahead

Image

Clay City Pottery Festival kicks off in Goshorn Park

Image

Kona Ice of Terre Haute opens for the season

Image

Wayfinding System Downtown

Image

New Coke bottle unveiled outside of Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Sullivan group creates special needs softball league

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle