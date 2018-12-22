Clear

Quilts of Valor award seven Brazil veterans for their service.

Quilts of Valor of Southern Indiana organized the ceremony to honor the soldiers. The group makes quilts for those who have served.

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The community gathered in Brazil's Towne Park Saturday to honor seven U.S veterans. One of those veterans, William Giltz, served in the Navy during the Korean War.

"We were in a huge task force in North Korea there,” said Giltz describing his duties during the war. “Aircraft carriers there and everything. I was the watch out man with the binoculars and everything watching for mines."

Quilts of Valor of Southern Indiana organized the ceremony to honor the soldiers. The group makes quilts for those who have served. Group leader Kay Miller says ceremony plans were put in motion after the seeing Towne Park centers' Pearl Harbor Day ceremony.

“We saw the Pearl Harbor news broadcast and that's how I said this is a really awesome opportunity to recognize all the veterans," said Miller.

Each veteran was recognized for his service and given a handcrafted quilt. A token of appreciation for everything they've done for the country.

"We want people to realize that freedom isn't free. It comes with a sacrifice. Somebody is paying that price."

As for Giltz, he says he is proud to have served the United States in its time of need and this gift is one he and his fellow servicemen will never forget.

"It was really thoughtful of you to remember us veterans and I appreciate it so much, I’m going to show it to everybody I can and I’m going to keep it for the rest of my life. Thank you," said Giltz.

If you would like to learn more about Quilts of Valor, check out this website here.

