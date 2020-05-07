Quarantine Could Change Future Weather Patterns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the things you may have heard talk about, is how being in quarantine has lowered pollution levels.

There is some truth to that, and it may be doing more than just lowering these levels.

This clearer atmosphere could actually have an effect on global temperatures and rainfall.

Think of it this way.

If you have a fire that’s putting off smoke, and you try to shine a flashlight through it, it doesn’t go through very well.

The soot and smoke lets less light go through to the other side.

Think of the sun as one big flashlight.

With a clearer atmosphere, more sunlight will reach the surface of the earth.

That in turn could bring surface temperatures higher as we head into our warmer months.

When it comes to rainfall, this can have an effect too.

When you start to warm the surface of the earth, the air becomes less dense and starts to rise.

That rising of warm air can create areas of low pressure.

That low pressure can then force rainfall and storms in different directions.

Now this theory is still being tested, but by the standards of weather, it makes sense.

So depending on how long this quarantine and social distancing lasts, we could be in for a warmer spring and summer season.