Q&A held to answer any questions about COVID-19 vaccine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people still have questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. That's why the Vigo County Health Department hosted another question and answer session.

This took place at Bethlehem Temple Church in Terre Haute this morning. This was free to the public. Members of the community were able to ask health officials vital questions. Following the session, folks were able to get the COVID-19 shot.

Ashlee Stewart with the Vigo County Health Department says these Q&A sessions are important.

"Educating people makes them make a choice in getting the vaccine or not getting the vaccine. We've averaged about 15 people each time we've had a question & answer session following that so they do work," says Stewart.