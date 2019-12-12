Clear

Pyrolyx seeking bonds for $70 million

The Terre Haute Economic Development Commission approved a resolution that could help expand business for Pyrolyx.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Pyrolyx is looking to build a second facility in Terre Haute.

It will be on the same property as its first location.

The company takes end of life tires and creates it into carbon black.

Company leaders estimate the facility costing $52 million.

Thomas Redd is the CEO of Pyrolyx USA.

He shares how a second facility would benefit the community.

"We'll be adding about 50 jobs to our facility, and with a total annual payroll of approximately $2.5 million per year," Reed said.

The company is asking the City of Terre Haute to issue a bond up to 70 million dollars through Economic Development Solid Waste Facility Revenue Bonds.

Neither the city nor the taxpayers are liable for this bond.

The bond issuer is responsible.

It's solid waste financing that will give them a tax-exempt interest rate.

Steve Witt with the Terre Haute Economic Development Commission shares why they're in support.

"When they're done with this second plant, in West Central Indiana, they will be directly employing 130 people, they will have an investment approaching $100 million, so it's a very nice project for our community," Witt said.

Thursday’s meeting is the first step in financing for the facility.

The company financed its first facility worth $42 million through this process.

"We're bringing good jobs to Terre Haute. Our average pay is $19 an hour with good benefits and we've been extremely pleased with the support of the city, as well as the workers we've been hiring," Redd said.

The company is looking to start building the second facility in the first quarter of 2020.

Pyrolyx will go before the Terre Haute City Council in January for approval of the bond ordinance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Not as Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters get together for holiday party

Image

Daniel Tingley

Image

Caitlyn Newton

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Crime Stoppers: Chase Grizzel

Image

Kids get hands-on computer programming experience at Rose-Hulman

Image

Local doctor honored for men's health treatment

Image

Pyrolyx seeking bonds for $70 million

Image

TH Fire Chief asks City Council for money to pay for $1.2 million in overtime

Image

THN-Edgewood

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans