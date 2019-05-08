Pyrolyx prepares for second Terre Haute facility

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pyrolyx is planning for its second facility in Terre Haute, which is to be built on the land of its first plant.
According to a recent release from the company, construction of the second plant is expected to start in the third quarter of 2019. The first plant in the Fort Harrison Business Park is nearing completion. The company says it has progressed in the engineering and tendering process of its second plant.
Pyrolyx is a manufacturing company that extracts Carbon Black from scrap tires. This process is part of tire recycling.
The company says the second plant will be substantially similar to the first Pyrolyx plant.
