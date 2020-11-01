Pyrolyx files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A business located in Terre Haute has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. According to court documents dated October 28th, Pyrolyx USA Indiana, LLC will be liquidated.

Pyrolyx is a recycled carbon black manufacturer. One of the assets to now be sold is the plant located at 4150 E. Steelton Avenue. It’s been closed since March. According to the bankruptcy filing, the plant is worth roughly $7.5 million.

The company filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of Delaware. The paperwork shows Pyrolyx will not be able to pay unsecured creditors after administrative expenses are paid.

The company lists between 100 and 199 creditors including the City of Terre Haute.