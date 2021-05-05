Putnamville Correctional Facility Looking for New Hires

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week is National Correctional Officers Week.

Putnamville Correctional Facility is taking time to thank its current employees while inviting others to join their team. They are currently looking for correctional officers, caseworkers, and maintenance workers.

Pay starts at $19 an hour and the job offers benefits, which include tuition reimbursement.

The facility also offers growth from within, which includes opportunities to join the emergency response squad.

"We're looking for somebody that is highly motivated and dedicated. Somebody that is willing to put in the extra work, the extra hours beyond their normal work duties for my team," said Michael Durgger, the Emergency Squad Field Commander.

If you are interested in a career in corrections, you can contact Michelle Boetjier at (765) 465-1282.