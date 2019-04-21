Putnam County police officer presented with Congressional Badge of Bravery Award

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An area police officer received a big honor on Thursday.

U.S. Senator Todd Young presented the Congressional Badge of Bravery Award to David Luke Brown.

He is a police officer in Greencastle.

A suspect shot Brown in 2016, and Brown returned fire.

Senator Young's office says Brown treated the suspect's wound before dealing with his own.

"There are real-world heroes in our local communities and this officer is one of those heroes, that's why he's receiving this award. Hopefully, he can be an inspiration to others and remind each of us that there are officers, like him, who are in our local communities and are prepared to lay it all on the line for us," Young said.

Brown is only the third officer in the State of Indiana to receive this award.