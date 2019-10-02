Putnam County man faces hunting-related charges for killing deer worth around $4,500 without the proper license

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Putnam County man is facing charges after officials used his cell phone records to bust him for multiple hunting violations.

The investigation started last November after a complaint of someone hunting from an off-road vehicle and trespassing.

Around that same time, 37-year-old David McCollough, from Greenecatle claimed he killed a 'trophy class deer.'

Conservation officers checked their records and found inconsistent reporting of the killed deer. They say an interview showed even more discrepancies.

That is when officials used a search warrant to check McCollough's phone.

They say data from the search shows a text from McCollough that same day that claims he was planning to hunt without a valid hunting license.

McCollough allegedly sent messages describing the deer he killed with time and date stamps from about 45 minutes before he bought the correct license online.

The deer McCollough killed has an estimated value of $4,500, due to its size.

McCollough is facing multiple hunting-related charges.