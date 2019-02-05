Putnam County man arrested after alleged two county police chase

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest in a police chase that ended in a crash.

It happened in Putnam County on Monday evening.

State troopers arrested Scott Cole.

He faces several charges, including driving while intoxicated.

Police say they tried to stop Cole on U.S. 231, but the driver sped up instead.

The chase spanned through Putnam and Morgan Counties.

It ended in Owen County when police say Cole control and ran off the road.

He refused all medical care at the hospital.