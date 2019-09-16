Putnam County correctional officer accused of sexual relationship with offender

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A correctional officer from Vigo County was arrested for having a sexual relationship with an offender in the Putnamville Correctional Facility.

52-year-old Barbara Kapaun was arrested on Sunday after officials allege she had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate in the prison.

Kapaun was charged with official misconduct and sexual misconduct by a service provider.

She is currently in the Putnam County Jail.