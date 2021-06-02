'Put the Fun Back in 21' Linton Fourth of July Freedom Festival to make its return

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fourth of July Freedom Festival in Linton will return to the community for 2021.

The festival took last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and funding. Officials say they knew how hard retailers were hard hit when the pandemic struck and they couldn't ask them to help fundraise for the event.

Festival officials say they will encourage social distancing and mask-wearing. They also plan to add hand sanitizing stations.

"This year we're trying to bring the fun back in Linton, which is the parade thing this year...which is Put the Fun Back in 21," Cheryl Hamilton, from the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce, said.

The parade is set for July 5.