Clear

Push to raise minimum wage in Illinois has many concerned there will be more consequences than benefits

A bill to increase the minimum wage in Illinois has passed through the Senate and is on its way to the House of Representatives. The bill would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour over a six-year span. For many people, they worry this pay increase could come at a cost.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 4:37 PM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- Illinois Senate Bill 81 would increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

That increase would come over the span of six years.

Some people worry the increase would come at a cost.

At some point in our lives, most of us have worked a minimum wage job.

Lauren Dodd has worked at Crossroads Cafe for two years.

She said while more money would be nice, it's not fair to others who have college degrees.

"I didn't choose to go to college. Should I have? Yes. That's on everybody's own basis, but for the people that went to college for six years and are getting worked for ten years to max out at $15 an hour and somebody walks in the next day and starts at $15 an hour. That wouldn't cut it for me," said Dodd.

Dodd also feels the increase may cause a reaction and drive up living costs.

"I think it will just turn into big chain link processes. Every family business and small town restaurant is not going to be anything anymore," said Dodd.

Dodd said small town businesses care the most for their employees.

Her boss, Sonny Halimi opened the cafe 11 years ago.

Halimi said he would love to give his employees more money, but it's just not possible.

"I care more about the employees than myself. I feel bad sometimes you know, they don't make enough money you know. I wish I could pay them $15 or $10 per hour but it's just really hard," said Halimi.

Dodd said more money would be nice, but not if it creates more problems in the end.

"They're going to have to make that money to pay that money. I don't want to go buy a $15 cheeseburger. I don't want to buy a $12 bag of fries. We're not going to be able to afford to go anywhere," said Dodd.

Right now, the state's minimum wage is $8.25 an hour.

Under the proposal, the minimum wage would increase by $1.75 next year.

It would continue to increase by one dollar each year until 2025.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mainly sunny and a colder day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Road 63 and Springhill Road is where new jail will likely be built

Image

100 Women Who Care, Members invited to Join

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New supplement could help treat types of herpes

Image

Some sunshine possible Colder and windy. High: 37°

Image

Marshall

Image

Linton

Image

Bloomfield

Image

THN West Vigo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road