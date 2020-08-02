Wife of late veteran receives Purple Heart on his behalf

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI)- A Vietnam veteran was recognized for his service at a special ceremony Saturday.

The wife of veteran Jerry Boger accepted a purple heart on behalf of her late husband.

Boger was supposed to receive the award in 19-67 in Vietnam.

Saturday's ceremony took place in Washington, Indiana and was hosted by the local VFW.

This Vietnam veterans recognition ceremony also honored other local Vietnam veterans who sacrificed so much.

"I could totally understand how grateful she was for the army to recognize her husband after so many years," said Commander Dondero.

"Not having Jerry here to accept it himself you know the family, its gotta be an emotional day & it's their anniversary its nice we can finally get that proprer acknowledgement," said U.S. Senator Mike Braun.

The late Mr. Boger was awarded the purple heart for wounds he sustained while in Vietnam.