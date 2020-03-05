Clear

Purdue suspends all international study abroad spring bring programs

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 1:48 PM
Posted By: WLFI Staff

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University announced Thursday that over spring break, all university-sponsored student travel to international locations has been suspended due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

According to a news release from Purdue, this includes international study abroad and service-learning trips, as well as international travel planned by official Purdue student organizations.

Purdue made the decision based on the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. The suspension is in addition to Purdue’s ongoing suspension of all university-sponsored travel to countries with a CDC travel advisory of level 2 or above due to COVID-19 (China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea).

“We understand that the decision to suspend international spring break travel will be a relief to some and disappointing to others. As always, this decision was guided by our top priority of the health and safety of our Purdue community,” said Purdue Provost Jay Akridge.

The university is developing a process for those affected by the travel suspension to seek reimbursement and find other academic programs to make up any lost credits.

Purdue has seen no positive cases of COVID-19.

